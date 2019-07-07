AFCON 2019: Madagascar’s fairy tale continues, qualify for quarter-final

Related News

The fairy tale run of Madagascar at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations continued on Sunday as the debutants produced another upset to beat DR Congo 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the quarter-final of the tournament taking place in Egypt.

Both teams had played a 2-2 draw in regulation and extra time but it was the debutants that won the ensuing penalty kicks.

Ibrahim Amada gave Madagascar the lead in the 9th minute but Cedric Bakambu fired Congo DR back on level terms in the 21st minute.

In the 77th minute, Faneva Andriatsima put Madagascar back in front and they held on to the slim lead till the 90th minute.

However, Chancel Mbemba gave the Congo team a lifeline with a late equaliser that dragged the game into the extra time.

With no goal to separate the two teams over 30 minutes, the game went into penalty kicks and it was Madagascar that triumphed, winning 4-2.

Last Sunday, it was Nigeria’s Super Eagles that were beaten 2-0 by this Madagascar team that has taken the 2019 AFCON by storm.

Madagascar will play the winner of the match between Algeria and Guinea in the quarter-final.