Dead Body of Stowaway fall from Kenya Airways plane

Kenya Airways
Kenyan airplane used to illustrate the story.

A dead body of a stowaway on Tuesday fell from a Kenya Airways plane that was en route off from Nairobi to London’s Heathrow.

The dead man landed in a garden in Clapham, South London, 27 kilometres from the airport, scaring the owner of the house, who immediately called the police.

The Police later found a bag containing food and clothing in the rear left landing gear in the plane.

Scotland Yard, the police spokesman said that the man was believed to be a stowaway and had fallen from the landing gear of an inbound Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport.

He added that the identity of the man is yet to be determined.

Kenya Airways said the aircraft had been inspected and no damage was reported. (Sputnik/NAN)

