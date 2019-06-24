Burna Boy wins 2019 BET Best International Act Award

Nigerian afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has won the 2019 BET best international act award.
The talented singer floored Teni Makanaki and Mr Eazi to win the coveted category in the award.
Hosted by Hollywood actress, Regina Hall, the ceremony took place in the early hours of Monday, in Los Angeles, California.
Burna’s Boy’s mother delivered a special message while accepting the honour for “Best International Act” at the BET Awards.
Bose Ogulu, the musician’s mother and manager accepted the award on his behalf.
Mrs Ogulu, who has accepted trophies for her son in the past, also shared a quick word for African-Americans.
“Thank you very much BET, thank you, Africa. That is the constituency for which we got noticed. The message from Burna would be that every black person should please remember that you were Africans before you became anything else,” the singer’s mum told the audience during in her speech.
This is the 19th edition of Bet Awards.
Nigerian pop star, Davido won the same category in 2018 and was presented with his award during the live performance at the 18th edition.
See the full winners list below:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
BEYONCÉ
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
BRUNO MARS
Best Group
MIGOS
Best Collaboration
TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE, “SICKO MODE”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
NIPSEY HUSSLE
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
Video of the Year
CHILDISH GAMBINO, “THIS IS AMERICA”
Video Director of the Year
KARENA EVANS
Best New Artist
LIL BABY
Dr. Bobby Jones
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN, “BLESSING ME AGAIN”
Best International Act
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)
SHO MADJOZI (SOUTH AFRICA)
Best Actress
REGINA KING
Best Actor
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
YoungStars Award
MARSAI MARTIN
Best Movie
BLACKKKLANSMAN — WINNER
Sportswoman of the Year
SERENA WILLIAMS — WINNER
Sportsman of the Year
STEPHEN CURRY — WINNER
Album of the Year
INVASION OF PRIVACY, CARDI B — WINNER
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
ELLA MAI, “TRIP”
BET HER Award
H.E.R., “HARD PLACE”