Burna Boy wins 2019 BET Best International Act Award

Nigerian afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has won the 2019 BET best international act award.

The talented singer floored Teni Makanaki and Mr Eazi to win the coveted category in the award.

Hosted by Hollywood actress, Regina Hall, the ceremony took place in the early hours of Monday, in Los Angeles, California.

Burna’s Boy’s mother delivered a special message while accepting the honour for “Best International Act” at the BET Awards.

Bose Ogulu, the musician’s mother and manager accepted the award on his behalf.

Mrs Ogulu, who has accepted trophies for her son in the past, also shared a quick word for African-Americans.

“Thank you very much BET, thank you, Africa. That is the constituency for which we got noticed. The message from Burna would be that every black person should please remember that you were Africans before you became anything else,” the singer’s mum told the audience during in her speech.

This is the 19th edition of Bet Awards.

Nigerian pop star, Davido won the same category in 2018 and was presented with his award during the live performance at the 18th edition.

See the full winners list below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BRUNO MARS

Best Group

MIGOS

Best Collaboration

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE, “SICKO MODE”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

NIPSEY HUSSLE

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

Video of the Year

CHILDISH GAMBINO, “THIS IS AMERICA”

Video Director of the Year

KARENA EVANS

Best New Artist

LIL BABY

Dr. Bobby Jones

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN, “BLESSING ME AGAIN”

Best International Act

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)

SHO MADJOZI (SOUTH AFRICA)

Best Actress

REGINA KING

Best Actor

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

YoungStars Award

MARSAI MARTIN

Best Movie

BLACKKKLANSMAN — WINNER

Sportswoman of the Year

SERENA WILLIAMS — WINNER

Sportsman of the Year

STEPHEN CURRY — WINNER

Album of the Year

INVASION OF PRIVACY, CARDI B — WINNER

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

ELLA MAI, “TRIP”

BET HER Award

H.E.R., “HARD PLACE”