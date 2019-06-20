APC youth fault Lawan over appointment of aides

Related News

The controversy over the appointment of Festus Adedayo as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, continued on Thursday as the youth forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) joined the rank of the opposition to the pick.

The group spoke on the issue before the announcement later on Thursday that Mr Lawan has rescinded Mr Adedayo’s appointment.

The group called on the Senate President to review what the “heartbreaking and disappointing appointments”.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the appointment of Mr Adedayo on Monday as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President. The announcement of the appointment sparked outrage majorly from APC loyalists.

Before his appointment, Mr Adedayo was an ardent critic of President Buhari-led administration. He also questioned the process that produced both Mr Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

It was on this account that some youth under the auspices of All Progressive Party (APC) Youth Stakeholders Forum called a press conference on Thursday at President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Head office in Abuja.

In a statement read by the Publicity Secretary, Abu Andrew, the group acknowledged “the political right of the Senate President to appoint whoever he pleases as his aides”, but said it was displeased that those appointed “so far are known antagonists of President Buhari and the Senate President.”

“When the Senate President we all supported with our hearts and worked for wholeheartedly begins to compensate enemies of the government, those of the party and indeed those of the same President Buhari who endured insults for backing Senator Lawan for Senate President position; then the devil himself must be celebrated for doing a good job in turning a Senate President we brought in against us so soon and so fast.

“We may never know all the reasons behind the inexplicable appointments made by Senate President Lawan. However, we do know that every minute since the announcement of those appointments, many frontline party leaders and a large number of young people in the party have asked if Senator Ali Ndume was right after all for insisting that he was better than Senator Lawan as Senate President,” he said.

According to the group, the actions of Mr Lawan, especially regarding the appointments he has made so far, bore “the telltale sign of betrayal.”

A member of the group, Ayo Oyalowo, who is the former Head of Social Media for APC Presidential Campaign, said they were not angry with the appointments but with the fact that the selected people do not believe in the change agenda of the party.

“It is not about the appointment, it is about the fact there is an agenda, it was initially a Change Agenda but now Next Level. You cannot drive an agenda with people who don’t believe in your agenda.

“If you have what you called a change manager, a change manager will come with the team that believe in his vision, but when you sideline them and bring people that fought against that agenda and expect them to drive your agenda,” he said.

Mr Oyalowo said their press call was also an avenue to send a message to other office holders under the APC to involve the youth of the party who had been working tirelessly in driving the agenda of the party in the last five years or else “we will take our fate in our hands.”