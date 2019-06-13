What the weather would look like across Nigeria on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions with widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday in Abuja, predicted thunderstorms and rains over the central states such as Abuja, Lokoja, Makurdi and Kaduna axis during the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms and rains over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 26 to 30 and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience thunderstorms over Sokoto, Katsina, Gusau and Kano axis with cloudy conditions over the rest of the region in the morning hours.

It further predicted localised thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy condition with rains over the coastal cities and some inland cities like Enugu, Owerri, Asaba and Benin during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains in the region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“Cloudy conditions are anticipated with spells of intermittent thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)