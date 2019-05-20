House of Reps Speakership: Lawmaker steps down for Gbajabiamila

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Buba (APC-Adamawa), on Monday announced his withdrawal from the race to become the speaker of the House, and declared his support for Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos).

Mr Buba disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, saying that the zoning policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the reason for his decision.

The lawmaker said it was in the spirit of fairplay that he decided to step down given that the APC has zoned the office of the Senate President to the North East.

Mr Buba, who represents Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency in Adamawa, said although he has the support to win the race, as a party man, he has no choice than to go with the decision of the party.

The APC had earlier zoned the office of the Speaker to the South West and endorsed Mr Gbajabiamila for the position.

He said that all the six geopolitical zones have competent persons for any office in the country, describing zoning as an arrangement to ensure every part of the country is represented.

Mr Buba had in March declared his intention to run for the office of the Speaker in the 9th Assembly.

He enjoined all his supporters to understand why he was stepping down and join hands to build a formidable leadership in the house.

(NAN)