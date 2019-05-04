EPL Round Up: Salah injured as Liverpool regain top spot

Related News

Liverpool are back at the summit of the English Premier League table following their last gasp 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Saturday at St. James Park.

While the three points from Saturday’s tie is quite crucial for Liverpool in their quest to end their long wait for a league title, it came at a huge price as Reds lost their star man Mohamed Salah to injury.

The Reds twice let a lead slip during an action-packed and topsy-turvy affair, with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah being cancelled out by Christian Atsu and Salomon Rondon

However, Divock Origi came off the bench to score a crucial 86th-minute winner which sees Liverpool move back above Manchester City at the top of the table until at least Monday, when the champions host Leicester City in their penultimate game of the campaign.

In other Saturday games, Cardiff have been relegated from the Premier League after slipping to defeat at home to Crystal Palace 9.

The Bluebirds are making a swift return to the Championship having failed to get the needed a win at home to keep their survival dream alive.

Wilfried Zaha and Michy Batshuayi put the Eagles in front in the Welsh capital, either side of a Matin Kelly own goal.

Andros Townsend added the third for Roy Hodgson’s mid-table side, leaving Bobby Reid’s 90th-minute strike scant consolation.

Elsewhere, nine-man Tottenham suffered a third Premier League loss in four after a ragged display at Bournemouth saw Nathan Ake score an injury time winner.

Mauricio Pochettino watched on in horror as Son Heung-min and half time replacement Juan Foyth were both sent off, before ex-Chelsea man Ake left them with work to do to secure Champions League football for next season.

Eddie Howe’s men looked like spurning a golden opportunity against their high-flying opponents.

But Ake headed home Ryan Fraser’s corner in the 91st minute to seal three points.

At the London stadium, West Ham swept aside Southampton 3-0.

Marko Arnautovic, for the first time since January found the back of the net for the Hammers as they cruised to another heartwarming win.

Also, the European dream is still alive for Wolves, who sneaked a win over relegated Fulham on Saturday.

Matt Doherty’s solitary goal in the 75 minute snatch the three points at Molineux for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

Fulham came away from the side that were promoted with them from the Championship last season with nothing more than a painful reminder of what might have been.