Chinese university students lack knowledge on food safety – Report

China on map
China on map

A recent report has shown that China’s university students still lack the knowledge about laws, regulations and materials concerning food safety.

A report jointly released by the country’s major economy website www.ce.cn, the Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology and the Sharpen Research Institute, is based on an online quiz conducted at universities in 31 provincial-level regions from July to November 2018.

It showed that university students know the most about food safety related to beverages and alcohol.

Questions on the sources and production of food materials saw the highest error rate, according to the report.

As for categories, the students were more unfamiliar with the laws and regulations, bakery products, packing materials and sweeteners in terms of food safety.

Over 32.8 per cent of them failed to give the correct definition of a food safety incident.

While stronger action has been taken on the back of a number of notorious food safety incidents in recent months, it is equally important to further popularise knowledge on food safety and raise people’s awareness, the Economic Daily said upon the release of the report.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.