Delta govt. approves completion of Ughelli-Asaba road, others

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]
The Delta State Government has approved the completion of the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriage way, a federal government road in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Asaba, the state capital.

He said the road project was part of the decisions reached at Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting presided by the acting governor, Kingsley Otuaro.

He said the council also approved the completion of the Ugbolu/Akwukwu-Igbo Road from the Local Government Council Secretariat to Akwukwu Board camp in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

According to Mr Ukah, commuters who ply the Ughelli-Asaba Road will soon heave a sigh of relief as the state government has approved the completion of the road.

“The completion of the dualisation of Ughelli-Asaba Road, sector A and that of sector C1 from Ossissa to Kwale junction in Ogwashi Uku were approved.

“The approval is to ensure safety of lives and property of persons who use the road and facilitate easier evacuation of goods across the state,” he said.

The commissioner said other road projects approved were the construction of Idumuesah/Ute-Alohen Road, rehabilitation/construction of Owa-Oyibu/Udomi-Abavo Road, the rehabilitation/construction of Owa-Alero Internal Roads, Owa-Alero, all in Ika North East Local Government Area.

(NAN)

