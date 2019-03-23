Kano Supplementary Elections: Police arrest 10, say violence exaggerated

Related News

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Michael Obizi, who was drafted to Kano by the Inspector-General (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to oversee the conduct of governorship re-run election in the state, said 10 persons have been arrested so far for various offences.

There have been widespread reports of violence in Kano Saturday, with opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying many of its agents were attacked and some killed.

The PDP also said thugs were brought into Kano from neighbouring states by the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), who allegedly intimidated and stopped PDP supporters from voting.

Mr Obizi, however, said such reports are not true and that the election was largely peaceful.

He described reports of violence affecting the election as just rumours being spread on the social media.

The DIG, who spoke with journalists said, “all reports that thugs disrupted the elections are not true because it is peaceful but with minor incidents”.

He also said the allegations that police officers gave cover to thugs to engage in violence is also not true, saying “because if that happens how would INEC officials conduct the elections in the first place?”