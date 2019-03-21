Ronaldo fined $22,000 by UEFA for celebration gesture

Ronaldo-Juventus-Sassuolo
Ronaldo-Juventus-Sassuolo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined $22,600 by UEFA for appearing to make an obscene gesture while celebrating his side’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international was guilty of “improper conduct,’’ the control, ethics and disciplinary body of the European football organisation ruled on Thursday.

Ronaldo had gestured to his crotch following the final whistle after his hat-trick earned Juventus a 3-0 win over Atletico on March 12, which sent the Italians into the Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

The gesture appeared to be a response to Atletico Coach Diego Simeone, who had celebrated in similar fashion during his team’s 2-0 win in the home leg.

Simeone was subsequently also fined 20,000 euros by UEFA.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.