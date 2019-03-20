Plateau Supplementary poll: Useni asks security agents to be neutral

Related News

Ahead of the March supplementary governorship election in Plateau State, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jeremiah Useni, has called on security agents to maintain neutrality during the exercise.

Mr Useni, a retired general, gave the advice on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Jos.

He cautioned security agents who would be deployed to the 40 polling units in the nine local government areas for the supplementary election not to harass or intimidate electorate at polling units and collation centres, but operate within the rules of engagement.

Mr Useni, who is currently the senator for Plateau South, said voters were harassed during the March 9 elections in areas like Tudun Wada in Jos North Local Government Area.

“I was saddened at the instance where security personnel who had absolutely no business with the elections, harassed some electorate who came out to cast their votes by asking them to lie down on the ground without committing any offence’’, he said.

Mr Useni also said civil servants and traditional leaders were being threatened to vote for the ruling party or lose their positions.

The PDP governorship candidate revealed that he was still very much in the race and when elected he would lead in the most responsible manner.

He revealed that his candidature was aimed at restoring the state’s lost glory, and called on the electorate to come out in their numbers to vote for him.

Responding to Mr Useni’s allegations, the state Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Dati, described it as laughable.

Mr Dati said the PDP was just looking for excuses having known that they have lost out in the election, because where the supplementary election would hold are our “very strongholds”.

“How would PDP accuse this government of commandeering the various security agents into such nefarious act,” he said.

(NAN)