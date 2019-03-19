What the weather would look like on Wednesday – NiMet

Cloud
Cloud

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dry, hazy and sunny weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central states with day and night temperatures of 35 to 39 and 24 to 28 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted slim chances of isolated thundery activities over Ilorin and Bida axis in the afternoon hours.

It also predicted day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 38 and 16 to 26 degrees celsius over the region.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 33 to 42 and 23 to 27 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy conditions with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 22 to 25 degrees celsius.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over places like Ijebu-Ode, Akure, Port-Harcourt, Uyo, Warri, Eket and Calabar.

“Continued dry and hazy conditions are expected over the north and some central cities with chances of isolated thunderstorm activities over some southern cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.