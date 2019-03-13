Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” tops Billboard Hot 100

Related News

“Sucker”, a song by the Jonas Brothers, debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which is the group’s first single together in six years; becomes the group’s first number one song in the chart.

Ariana Grande’s ‘7 rings’ which has spent number one on the chart for five consecutive weeks, came second.

“Please Me” by Cardi B featuring Bruno Mars, Post Malone and Swae Lee ‘Sunflower’ and Hasley ‘Without you’ were rated third, fourth and fifth respectively on the chart.

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Wow’ by Post Malone and Marshmello and Bastille, ‘Happier’, are other songs that occupied the sixth seventh and eight positions on the chart.

“Middle Child” by J. Cole and Sicko Mode by Travis Scott completed the top 10.

Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs, published weekly by Billboard Magazine.

Chart rankings are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

A new chart is compiled and officially released to the public by Billboard on Tuesday’s of every week.

(NAN)