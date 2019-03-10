Abuja: INEC declares Kwali council elections inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kwali Area Council Chairmanship and Councillorship elections in the Federal Capital Territory inconclusive.
The INEC returning officer for the council, Emmanuel Christopher, told reporters that the election was declared inconclusive due to over-voting at unit 005 Sheda voting centre.
He further said that Tuesday, March 12, had been fixed for the re-rerun election at the affected voting centre.
However, the returning officer had earlier announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won elections at the Pilot Primary School polling unit at Kwali Central electoral ward.
He said APC scored 538, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 444, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 174. (NAN)
