Rivers Governorship: Amaechi delivers overwhelming victory for AAC in own local govt

The African Action Congress won Saturday’s governorship election in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the party’s main backer Rotimi Amaechi.

According to the results declared by the LGA collation officer, “After rigorous exercise all through the night”, AAC scored 96,663 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party had 7,554 votes.

Until Wednesday when Mr Amaechi announced the APC would be supporting the AAC to challenge PDP’s Governor Nyesom Wike, AAC’s Biokpomabo Awara had no considerable presence in campaigns ahead of the polls.

AAC had earlier won in Ahoada West according to officials results from there.

Collation of results from various LGAs is yet to start at the state level in Port Harcourt. But ahead of that exercise, soldiers have restricted access to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Port Harcourt.