Kaduna Governorship: PDP’s Isa Ashiru loses own local government

The incumbent governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has defeated his main rival, Isa Ashiru, in Kudan Local Government.

Mr Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails from this local government.

In the result declared by Yusuf Amadi, Mr El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 28, 624 votes in the local government while Mr Ashiru had 22, 022 votes.

Mr Amadi said a total of 52,112 were accredited for the election in the local government which had total registered voters of 92, 662.

He said elections were cancelled in four polling units due to refusal of electorates to use smart card readers.

So far, results of four local governments have been declared at the state collation centre.

See the results below:

1. KAURA LG

APC – 8, 342

PDP – 38, 764

Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude

2. MAKARFI LG

APC – 34, 956

PDP – 22, 301

Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar

3. JABA LG

APC – 6, 298

PDP – 22, 976

Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola

4. KUDAN

APC – 28, 624

PDP – 22, 022

Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi