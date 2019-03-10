Kaduna Governorship: PDP’s Isa Ashiru loses own local government

The incumbent governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has defeated his main rival, Isa Ashiru, in Kudan Local Government.
Mr Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails from this local government.
In the result declared by Yusuf Amadi, Mr El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 28, 624 votes in the local government while Mr Ashiru had 22, 022 votes.
Mr Amadi said a total of 52,112 were accredited for the election in the local government which had total registered voters of 92, 662.
He said elections were cancelled in four polling units due to refusal of electorates to use smart card readers.
So far, results of four local governments have been declared at the state collation centre.
See the results below:
1. KAURA LG
APC – 8, 342
PDP – 38, 764
Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude
2. MAKARFI LG
APC – 34, 956
PDP – 22, 301
Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar
3. JABA LG
APC – 6, 298
PDP – 22, 976
Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola
4. KUDAN
APC – 28, 624
PDP – 22, 022
Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi