JUST IN: Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes, 157 on board

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on a routine flight to Nairobi, Kenya has crashed, with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

It was not clear whether there were any survivors in the crash that occurred Sunday morning.

A message of condolence by the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed suggested that there were some deaths.

“The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning”, the message on government’s Twitter handle read.

An Ethiopian Airlines spokesman said the crash occurred at 8:44 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story: details soon.

NAN