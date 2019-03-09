Atiku ‘committed to challenging Buhari’s election victory’

Mr. Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: concisenews.global)
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday lamented the low turnout of voters in the Governorship and State Assembly polls, blaming it on irregularities observed in the presidential election.

The defeated presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the observation while speaking with reporters in Yola shortly after casting his vote at the Ajiya polling unit 02 of Gwadabawa ward of Yola North Local Government at about 12.35 pm.

“There is low voter turn out and I believe it’s because of the last election which was marred by a lot of irregularities,” he said.

He urged the electorate to be law-abiding to enable the conduct of a peaceful election.

Buhari’s victory

Speaking on his defeat at the presidential polls by incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, the former vice president said he was committed to challenging the outcome of the election.

He called on his supporters to remain calm and await the outcome of his legal action.

