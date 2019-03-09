Election: Low turnout at presidential villa, police polling units

Related News

There was a low turn out of voters at the Presidential Villa and Police polling Unit 022 in the Federal Capital Territory residents for the Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates.

NAN observed that a few voters were seen at the polling unit.

Speaking to NAN, Balogun Seyi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer, said his team arrived at 7:40 a.m.

“We had a large number of voters during the Presidential and the National Assembly elections. But for this election, there are just a few number of people,” he said,

Also speaking to NAN, Lawal Busari, said he came out as early as 5:30 a.m to cast his vote.

“I came out early because I thought there will a large turn out like during the presidential and National Assembly election.

”As you can see, we are not many. People may have low interest in the Chairmanship and Councillorship election,” he said.

Also at polling Unit 021, Ekanem Unwam, the Presiding Officer, said INEC officials came out as early as 7: 40 a.m.

”People are not many on the queue. It is 8:30 a.m, you can see that voting has started,” she said.

A voter, Mr Ukpata, a Public Servant, expressed happiness as the process was peaceful.

“If what is happening here can be replicated all over the country then we have something to speak about.

“Though the turnout is low because people were not properly sensitised.

“Political parties can do more for the electorate to know that as states conduct governorship and state houses of Assembly, FCT conducts Chairmanship and Councillorship elections.

“I wish Nigeria peaceful, successful and credible elections,” said.

At Area 3 polling Unit 013, the Presiding Officer, Areho Bisola, said electoral officials got to the unit at 7:30 a.m.

She expressed displeasure at the low turnout of electorate, adding that people may still come out to vote.

Mr Areho said INEC did very well but there was still room for improvement.