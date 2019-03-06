Election: 41 candidates jostle for Borno governorship seat

Related News

No fewer than 41 political parties had fielded candidates to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Mohammed Ibrahim, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said the candidates were contesting the election under 41 parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said over 400 candidates were also contesting the State House of Assembly election under the 41 political parties.

The REC disclosed that the commission had concluded arrangements for the election, adding that it would commence distribution of election materials as well as releasing the ad-hoc staffs to their various locations on Thursday.

Mr Ibrahim called on the candidates and political parties to support the commission and mobilise participation to ensure orderly and peaceful conduct of the election.

Major contenders in the race include Babagana Zulum of the APC; Muhammad Imam (PDP), and Rufai Monguno of the Independent Democratic Party (IDP).

Others were Ahmed Dikwa, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), and Ibrahim Mshelia of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), amongst others.

However, there was no female candidate among the 41 governorship candidates fielded by the parties in the state.

A total of 104 senatorial and 244 House of Representatives candidates fielded by various political parties contested the February 23 National Assembly elections in the state.

(NAN)