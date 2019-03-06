Election: 41 candidates jostle for Borno governorship seat

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state casting his vote his poling uni, Alhaji Kukawa, Lamisula Jabbamari/Lamisula ward of Maiduguri.
File photo of Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state casting his vote his poling uni, Alhaji Kukawa, Lamisula Jabbamari/Lamisula ward of Maiduguri.

No fewer than 41 political parties had fielded candidates to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Mohammed Ibrahim, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said the candidates were contesting the election under 41 parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said over 400 candidates were also contesting the State House of Assembly election under the 41 political parties.

The REC disclosed that the commission had concluded arrangements for the election, adding that it would commence distribution of election materials as well as releasing the ad-hoc staffs to their various locations on Thursday.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Mr Ibrahim called on the candidates and political parties to support the commission and mobilise participation to ensure orderly and peaceful conduct of the election.

Major contenders in the race include Babagana Zulum of the APC; Muhammad Imam (PDP), and Rufai Monguno of the Independent Democratic Party (IDP).

Others were Ahmed Dikwa, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), and Ibrahim Mshelia of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), amongst others.

However, there was no female candidate among the 41 governorship candidates fielded by the parties in the state.

Okowa Campaign AD

A total of 104 senatorial and 244 House of Representatives candidates fielded by various political parties contested the February 23 National Assembly elections in the state.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.