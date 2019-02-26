INEC declares Okigwe North Senatorial election inconclusive

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Okigwe North Senatorial election in Imo state inconclusive.

INEC Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Immanuela Okpara, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Tuesday.

Mrs Okpara said the three Local Government Areas (LGAs) involved are Obowo, Ehime-Mbano and Ihitte-Uboma.

According to Mrs Okpara, INEC is yet to receive results from the three LGAs, three days after the election, hence the verdict.

She said a date would be announced for a rerun in the affected LGAs.

Mrs Okpara said the commission is also yet to receive the result of the Okigwe South Federal Constituency leading to delay in the announcement of the winner.

NAN reports that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ben Uwajumogu has alleged irregularities in the three LGAs and called for outright cancellation of the election.

He said the election was marred by violence, ballot box snatching and other irregularities.

(NAN)