Teacher who allegedly assaulted nine pupils remanded in prison

Also, an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 40-year-old lesson teacher, Faruk Adam, who allegedly assaulted nine pupils sexually, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutors (DPP).

Mr Adam’s plea was not taken because the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The Magistrate, K. O. Doja-Ojo, ordered that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the DPP office for legal advice.

She adjourned until March 21 for a mention.

In the charge sheet, the prosecutor, Peace Chukwudi, alleged the defendant committed the alleged offence between November 2018 and February, at No. 1, Jaiye Balogun St., Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted the pupils aged between seven and 13.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 261 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 261 provides life imprisonment while 263 provides three years imprisonment as punishments for the said offences.