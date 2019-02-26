Teacher who allegedly assaulted nine pupils remanded in prison

magistrate_court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

Also, an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 40-year-old lesson teacher, Faruk Adam, who allegedly assaulted nine pupils sexually, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutors (DPP).

Mr Adam’s plea was not taken because the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The Magistrate, K. O. Doja-Ojo, ordered that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the DPP office for legal advice.

She adjourned until March 21 for a mention.

In the charge sheet, the prosecutor, Peace Chukwudi, alleged the defendant committed the alleged offence between November 2018 and February, at No. 1, Jaiye Balogun St., Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Ekenne Campaign AD

She alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted the pupils aged between seven and 13.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 261 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 261 provides life imprisonment while 263 provides three years imprisonment as punishments for the said offences.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.