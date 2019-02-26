Sokoto residents celebrate APC victory in state

Related News

Some residents of Sokoto metropolis on Tuesday took to the streets, dancing and voicing out different slogans in celebration of the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates at the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC won all the three senatorial seats in Sokoto State. President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC also defeated his rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAN reports that Buhari polled 490,333 votes against Abubakar’s 361,604.

Mr Buhari obtained higher votes in 19 local government areas while Mr Abubakar got votes in four of Sokoto local governments.

The incumbent senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district, Aliyu Wamakko of APC, retained his seat by defeating his arch-rival in the zone, former Senator Ahmed Maccido of PDP with over 34,000 votes.

Mr Wamakko polled 172,980 as against the 138,922 secured by Maccido.

Ibrahim Gobir of the APC was also re-elected for the Sokoto East senatorial district with 170,665 to defeat the incumbent Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Salihu Maidaji, who got 140,322 under the PDP umbrella.

The Senate Committee chairman on Appropriation and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ibrahim Danbaba of the PDP, lost his seat to first timer, Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal of APC.

Mr Shehu-Tambuwal scored 134,224 votes as against the 112, 546 secured by Mr Danbaba.

Bala Abubakar III, the current member representing Sokoto North/ South Federal Constituency, retained his seat with 71, 486 votes.

Abubakar III defeated arch contender, Abubakar Abdullahi of PDP who got 52, 148 votes.

Incumbent member representing Shagari/Yabo Federal Constituency, Aminu Shehu-Shagari who contested on the platform of PDP, lost his seat to Umar Abubakar who polled 33, 193 votes against 24, 932 votes scored by Shehu-Shagari.

Residents were still celebrating the APC victories as the cheerful movements had started shortly after the results were declared.

Mr Wamakko described his victory as divine by the Almighty Allah and urged politicians and the general public to accept the results in good faith and live in peace.

In a statement by Bashir Mani, his Media Aide, Mr Wamakko said “God gives and takes leadership to whosoever He wishes and at the times He wants.

“I am highly grateful to the Almighty Allah for granting me this invaluable success and indeed all the candidates of the APC across Nigeria.”

Mr Wamakko further said APC would continue to be honest, fair and transparent and remain on its watchwords.

“As a party, we are truly committed to evenly developing the entire country, while our hope is to religiously serve humanity.

“In the same vein, the party is unshakably committed to the sustainable peace and unity of Nigeria,” the statement quoted Mr Wamakko.

Mr Wamakko appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and accept the verdict of the electorate in good faith, with maturity and piety, admonishing that politics should not be taken as a do or die affair.

“In every contest, there must be a winner and a loser; I will personally be magnanimous in victory.

“As politicians, we must be good players of the game of numbers, while Nigerians must work together to further move the nation to greater heights.” (NAN)