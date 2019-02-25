Buhari wins in Nasarawa

Related News

The All Progressives Congress has emerged winner of the presidential elections conducted in Nasarawa State.

The results were announced on Monday by the state collation officer, Azubuike Nwankwo.

The APC won the elections with 289, 903 to defeat the PDP which scored 283, 847 votes.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, bagged 1,523, while the PCP, 1,868.

Mr Nwankwo said there was a total of 1,509, 481 registered voters. He added that there were 613,720 accredited voters.

The number of rejected votes was 18, 621

According to Mr Nwankwo, the rejected votes resulted from thuggery witnessed in some polling units.

He said in areas where gangsters invaded to tamper with results, the electoral officers and ‘stakeholders’ present agreed to disregard the results.

The breakdown of the votes can be seen below:

A 12

AA 15

AAC 75

AAP 43

ABP 12

ACD 528

ADC 339

ADP 107

AGA 59

AGAP 49

ANDP 12

ANN45

ANP 10

ANRP 37

APA 338

APC, 289,903

APDA 307

APGA 1523

APM 27

APP 20

ASP 5

AUN 5

BNPP 5

CMP 3

CC 14

CNP 9

DA 17

DPC 28

DPP 133

FRESH 16

FJP 10

GDPN 279

GPN 23

HDP 8

ID 13

JNPP 9

KP 5

LM 13

LP 67

MAJA 7

MMN 128

MPN 6

MAC 21

NCMP 3

NAC 21

NCMP 3

NCP 47

NDCP 2

NDLP 2

NDPP 4

NFD 20

NIP 12

NNPP 73

NPC 42

NRM 13

NUP 19

PCP 1868

PDP 283, 847

PPA 242

PPC 65

PPN 17

PT 19

RAP 17

RBNP 6

RP 8

SDP, 359

SNC 175

SNP 22

UDP 9

UP 2

UPM 8

WTPN 1

WPS 1

WPP 44

Total Valid votes cast; 580, 778

Rejected votes: 18621

Total votes cast: 599, 399