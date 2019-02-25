Buhari wins in Nasarawa

The All Progressives Congress has emerged winner of the presidential elections conducted in Nasarawa State.
The results were announced on Monday by the state collation officer, Azubuike Nwankwo.
The APC won the elections with 289, 903 to defeat the PDP which scored 283, 847 votes.
The All Progressives Grand Alliance, bagged 1,523, while the PCP, 1,868.
Mr Nwankwo said there was a total of 1,509, 481 registered voters. He added that there were 613,720 accredited voters.
The number of rejected votes was 18, 621
According to Mr Nwankwo, the rejected votes resulted from thuggery witnessed in some polling units.
He said in areas where gangsters invaded to tamper with results, the electoral officers and ‘stakeholders’ present agreed to disregard the results.
The breakdown of the votes can be seen below:
A 12
AA 15
AAC 75
AAP 43
ABP 12
ACD 528
ADC 339
ADP 107
AGA 59
AGAP 49
ANDP 12
ANN45
ANP 10
ANRP 37
APA 338
APC, 289,903
APDA 307
APGA 1523
APM 27
APP 20
ASP 5
AUN 5
BNPP 5
CMP 3
CC 14
CNP 9
DA 17
DPC 28
DPP 133
FRESH 16
FJP 10
GDPN 279
GPN 23
HDP 8
ID 13
JNPP 9
KP 5
LM 13
LP 67
MAJA 7
MMN 128
MPN 6
MAC 21
NCMP 3
NAC 21
NCMP 3
NCP 47
NDCP 2
NDLP 2
NDPP 4
NFD 20
NIP 12
NNPP 73
NPC 42
NRM 13
NUP 19
PCP 1868
PDP 283, 847
PPA 242
PPC 65
PPN 17
PT 19
RAP 17
RBNP 6
RP 8
SDP, 359
SNC 175
SNP 22
UDP 9
UP 2
UPM 8
WTPN 1
WPS 1
WPP 44
Total Valid votes cast; 580, 778
Rejected votes: 18621
Total votes cast: 599, 399