INEC declares Ogun East Senatorial election inconclusive

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu speaking during the formal opening of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections Result Collation Centre, in Abuja on Sunday (24/2/19). 01726/24/2/2019/BJO/NAN
The election results of Ogun East Senatorial District was on Monday declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer for Ogun East, Chris Onwuka of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), said the decision to declare the election inconclusive was based on the principle of INEC.

He said the election was cancelled because of over voting in Ajebandele Ward in Ijebu East Local Government where total vote cast were more than the number of accredited voters.

There was protest within the collation centre at Ijebu-Ode Local Government Town Hall when Mr Onwuka was about declaring Lekan Mustapha of All Progressive Party (APC) as the winner of the election.

Mr Mustapha polled a total vote of 84,929, while his closest rival, Mr Adeola Sosanwo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 82,457 votes.

The returning officer said that there was alleged case of discrepancies in the election results.

Mr Onwuka said, “And if election is being conducted, it can sway decision in any direction. Based on the principle of INEC, the election is going to be declared inconclusive.

“I have given you the logic, because the officer said he cancelled some polling units, but 13,000 is reflected here.

“Please, the election remains inconclusive until this is cleared.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogun East Senatorial Districts comprised nine local government areas.

(NAN)

