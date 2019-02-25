Buhari leads Atiku with nearly 500,000 votes in declared Katsina results

President Muhammadu Buhari's 800m Daura walk
FILE: President Muhammadu Buhari's 800m Daura walk

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari has consolidated his lead over Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in his native Katsina State with at least half a million votes, results declared so far show.

As of Monday morning, presidential election results from 20 out of the 34 local government areas in the state have been collated and Mr Buhari has so far garnered 640,254 votes against Mr Abubakar’s 160,265.

Results from 12 local governments released earlier showed that Mr Buhari was in clear lead and an additional results from eight local governments released Monday has Mr Buhari winning in all of them.

In Maiaduwa local government, Mr Buhari got 35,198 votes and Mr Abubakar got 8,256.

In Bindawa, Mr Buhari scored 35,030 votes against Mr Abubakar’s 9,623, while Mr Buhari got 25,699 votes against Mr Abubakar’s 6,647 votes in Dandume.

In Zango local government, Mr Buhari scored 25,207 and Mr Abubakar scored 6,891. In Dutsinma, Mr Buhari scored 35,700 and Mr Abubakar scored 10,440.

Okowa Campaign AD

The president got 37,695 votes in Batagarawa while Mr Abubakar scored 8,463.

Mr Buhari also scored 41,183 in Danja while former Mr Abubakar got 9,664. In Musawa, Mr Buhari got 31,690 while Mr Abubakar got 6,673.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.