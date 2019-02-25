Buhari leads Atiku with nearly 500,000 votes in declared Katsina results

Related News

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari has consolidated his lead over Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in his native Katsina State with at least half a million votes, results declared so far show.

As of Monday morning, presidential election results from 20 out of the 34 local government areas in the state have been collated and Mr Buhari has so far garnered 640,254 votes against Mr Abubakar’s 160,265.

Results from 12 local governments released earlier showed that Mr Buhari was in clear lead and an additional results from eight local governments released Monday has Mr Buhari winning in all of them.

In Maiaduwa local government, Mr Buhari got 35,198 votes and Mr Abubakar got 8,256.

In Bindawa, Mr Buhari scored 35,030 votes against Mr Abubakar’s 9,623, while Mr Buhari got 25,699 votes against Mr Abubakar’s 6,647 votes in Dandume.

In Zango local government, Mr Buhari scored 25,207 and Mr Abubakar scored 6,891. In Dutsinma, Mr Buhari scored 35,700 and Mr Abubakar scored 10,440.

The president got 37,695 votes in Batagarawa while Mr Abubakar scored 8,463.

Mr Buhari also scored 41,183 in Danja while former Mr Abubakar got 9,664. In Musawa, Mr Buhari got 31,690 while Mr Abubakar got 6,673.