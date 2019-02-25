Teslim Folarin Wins Oyo Central Senatorial Seat

Related News

The All Progressive Congress (APC) flag bearer for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Teslim Kolawole Folarin, has been declared the winner of Oyo Central Senatorial Seat, Oyo State.

Mr Folarin, who was once a two-time representative of the Senatorial District, claimed victory in six local governments, out of eleven local governments of the Senatorial District; they are: Oluyole, Ọna-ara, Egbeda, Surulere, Ogo-Oluwa and Lagelu.

The ex-Senate leader won over his closest opponent- Oyebisi Ilaja of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with a total of votes 91,080 against PDP’s 83,600 votes.

Declaring him as the winner of the Oyo Central Senatorial Election, Prof Idowu Peter Farai, the Returning Officer of the District announced his fulfilment of the election requirements as the one with the ‘absolute votes’ out of the total votes cast of 286, 995 in the district.

“Teslim Folarin of APC, having certified the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the Oyo Central Senatorial Elections,” the Returning Officer proclaimed.

Teslim Folarin was, at age 39, a PDP Senator representing Oyo Central at the House of Senate in 2003 and was re-elected in 2007 for a second term. In 2011, he won PDP’s governorship ticket but lost at the party’s primaries.