Stella Oduah wins Anambra North Senatorial Election

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Stella Oduah, winner of the February 23 Anambra North Senatorial election.

Ms Oduah was a former aviation minister and is a returning Senator.

The returning officer, Hujh Maduka, announced the results at INEC collation centre in Onitsha North Local Government Area.

“By the provision of the constitution and power conferred on me as the returning officer this Election, I declare Stella Oduah winner of the Anambra North Senatorial Election conducted on February 23, 2019,” he said

She is one of the 21 candidates who contested for Senatorial Election in Anambra North Senatorial District.

She won the election with 113 989 votes against her closest rival from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who had 59,937 votes.

Speaking to journalists, Ms Oduah expressed gratitude to God for her victory.

“The duty of this election is to improve the livelihood of the people of this Senatorial District,” she said.

She commended INEC for proper conduct of the election.

The result

PDP 113 989

APGA 59 937

APC 11 995

YPP 1024

PDC 1018

APP 357

AGAP 219

ASD 119

DPP 115

ADC 87

ACD 73

ID 50

PPP 48

RP 41

ANPP 40

NCP 37

NFD 32

PPC 30

NFA 25

RP 22

DAD 10