Stella Oduah wins Anambra North Senatorial Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Stella Oduah, winner of the February 23 Anambra North Senatorial election.
Ms Oduah was a former aviation minister and is a returning Senator.
The returning officer, Hujh Maduka, announced the results at INEC collation centre in Onitsha North Local Government Area.
“By the provision of the constitution and power conferred on me as the returning officer this Election, I declare Stella Oduah winner of the Anambra North Senatorial Election conducted on February 23, 2019,” he said
She is one of the 21 candidates who contested for Senatorial Election in Anambra North Senatorial District.
She won the election with 113 989 votes against her closest rival from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who had 59,937 votes.
Speaking to journalists, Ms Oduah expressed gratitude to God for her victory.
“The duty of this election is to improve the livelihood of the people of this Senatorial District,” she said.
She commended INEC for proper conduct of the election.
The result
PDP 113 989
APGA 59 937
APC 11 995
YPP 1024
PDC 1018
APP 357
AGAP 219
ASD 119
DPP 115
ADC 87
ACD 73
ID 50
PPP 48
RP 41
ANPP 40
NCP 37
NFD 32
PPC 30
NFA 25
RP 22
DAD 10