Buhari, Atiku share 2 LGAs in Benue

2:16 pm PU 001, Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Wuse Zone 4. The corp members have started counting the votes.
INEC ad-hoc staff sorting ballot papers

President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scored 12,197 votes in Tarka Local Government Area to floor Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who had 4,875 votes.

Announcing the results on Sunday in Makurdi, the INEC Collation Officer for the election in Tarka local government area, Simon Ejembi, said the local government area had 10 registration areas with 50,180 total number of registered voters.

According to him, the total accredited voters were 18,749 while the total number of valid votes were 17,424.

He said the total number of rejected votes stood at 1,089 and the total number of votes cast was 18,513.

Also announcing the result of the presidential poll for Ado Local Government Area, the collation officer, Idugba Echi, a professor, said PDP polled 8,614 to defeat president Buhari of the APC.

He said APC polled 5,373, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 689.

Okowa Campaign AD

The collation officer said the local government council, which has 10 registration areas, had a total of 73,129 registered voters with 16,747 accredited voters, while 1,093 votes were rejected.

He explained that the total number of votes cast was 16,413.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results of the presidential polls in 21 other local government councils were been awaited.

NAN also reports that of the 13 National Assembly seats in the state, none was declared by the electoral umpire.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.