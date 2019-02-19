Akwa Ibom govt accuses APC of bid to take over state ‘by all means’

Related News

The Akwa Ibom state government has raised alarm over alleged “desperation” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to take over power at all costs.

The state commissioner for information, Charles Udoh, raised the alarm in a press statement on Tuesday.

He rebuffed allegations by APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, and a former governor of the state, Godswill Akpabio, on the state’s government muddling of the electoral process.

The two leaders had at the APC caucus meeting on Monday alleged colluding of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in the state with the state government to allegedly influence the elections.

But the government said the cries by the two officials was meant to pave way for APC’s alleged plan to manipulate the process.

“They are part of an orchestrated script of the APC to actualize their much vaunted plans of taking over power in the state through violent and sinister plots,” he said.

The state government also kicked against calls by the two APC leaders to replace the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state.

“Against this backdrop, it is obvious that the ongoing desperate chants by the APC for the removal of the electoral umpire in Akwa Ibom State is an orchestrated plan to manipulate the electoral process,” it said.

The state government also alleged that there are plans by Mr Akpabio and the APC governorship candidate in the state to use violence on the electorate.

“We must not allow the peace, safety and security we have enjoyed as a state since May 29, 2015 to be compromised by a few self seeking individuals who lead a pack of misguided elements,“ the statement added.