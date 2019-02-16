Moghalu says election postponement shows APC, PDP failures

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu
A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has urged Nigerians to remain calm following the postponement of the general elections.

Mr Moghalu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, that INEC’s postponement of the elections signposted the recycling of failure under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the general elections were also postponed in 2015 under the PDP government, and that Nigerians should remain calm and resolute to vote for a new kind of leadership.

INEC postponed the presidential election and election into the National Assembly slated for today, and elections for the governorship and the state Houses of Assembly, originally slated for March 2nd, by one week.

Mr Moghalu, who expressed disappointment with the development, described it as burdensome with serious implications.

“School children will now face further disruptions to the school calendar. Economic activities will suffer further setbacks,” he said.

Okowa Campaign AD

“And Nigerians who have travelled to various parts of the country to vote or monitor the elections that would have held today now face logistical nightmares.

“I would like to thank the teeming volunteers of my campaign and supporters of our party, the YPP, for their service to our country. Let us ensure this election is a watershed for the liberation of our country from the vice-like grip of incompetence and lack of vision.

“I remain committed to providing our country the needed visionary and competent leadership,” Mr Moghalu said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.