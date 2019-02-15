FOR THE RECORD: Nigeria’s 73 presidential candidates (FULL LIST)

Related News

The 2019 presidential election will feature the highest number of candidates in Nigeria’s history. Seventy-three out of the 91 registered political parties have presented candidates for the election holding on Saturday, February 16.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on January 17 released its final list of presidential candidates.

Two of the parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) have issues over the nomination of presidential candidates, but both remain on INEC’s final list.

The elections also have the highest number of registered voters in Nigeria’s history with over 84 million on the register.

Presidential candidates in past elections

The first presidential election that began the Fourth Republic held on February 27, 1999. It was between Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Olu Falae, who ran on a joint ticket of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and the All People’s Party (APP). Mr Obasannjo won the election with 18,738,154 votes. Mr Falae scored 11,110,287 votes.

The second presidential election in 2003 had 20 candidates. Mr Obasanjo again won with 24,456,140 votes. His closest opponent, Muhammadu Buhari who ran on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), scored 12,710,022 votes.

The third election in 2007 witnessed a decline in the number of presidential candidates. There were 18 candidates and former governor of Katsina State, Umar Yar’Adua, won with 24,638,063. Mr Buhari again came second scoring 6,605,299 votes.

The fourth election in 2011 featured 15 candidates. President Goodluck Jonathan won with 22,495,187 votes, ahead of Mr Buhari who ran under the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and polled 12,214,853 votes.

In the fifth cycle of the presidential election in 2015, 14 candidates were on the ballot. President Buhari won the election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), defeating Mr Jonathan.

Meet your presidential candidates and their political parties

Below is the list of candidates and their running mates who will be on the ballot on Saturday.

1. Isaac Ositelu (64 – M) – Accord (A) V.P – Lawal Muhammad (33 – M) – Accord (A)

2. AbdulRashid Baba (46 – M) – Action Alliance (AA) V.P – Uchendu Ozoka (49 – F) – Action Alliance (AA)

3. Omoyele Sowore (47 – M) – African Action Congress (AAC) V.P – Rabiu Rufai (42 – M) – African Action Congress (AAC)

4. Chike Ukaegbu (35 – M) – Advanced Allied Party (AAP) VP – Safiya Ogoh (47 – F) – Advanced Allied Party (AAP)

5. Shipi Godia (39 – M) – All Blending Party (ABP) V.P – Okwuanyasi Shaliat (44 – F) – All Blending Party (ABP)

6. Nwokeafor Ikechukwu (42 – M) – Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD)

VP – Ali Abdullahi (65 – M) – Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD)

7. Obiageli Ezekwesili (55 – F) – Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) V.P – Ganiyu Galadima (54 – M) – Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)

8. Obadiah Mailafia (61 – M) – African Democratic Congress (ADC) V.P Nasiru Tanimowo (65 – M) – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

9. Yusuf Yabaji (64 – M) – Action Democratic Party (ADP) V.P – Olateru Martin (60 – M) – Action Democratic Party (ADP)

10. Nwachukwu Nwabuikwu (53 – M) – All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) V.P – Tijjani Alli (39 – F) – All Grassroots Alliance (AGA)

11. Umenwa Godwin (54 – M) – All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) V.P – Ibrahim Olaika (43 – M) – All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP)

12. Yusufu Obaje (69 – M) – Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) V.P – Sule Ganiyu (54 – M) – Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP)

13. Fela Durotoye (47 – M) – Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) V.P – Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya (44 – F) – Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN)

14. Shittu Moshood (49 – M) – Alliance National Party (ANP) V.P – Okere Evelyn (43 – F) – Alliance National Party (ANP)

15. Tope Fasua (47 – M) – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) V.P – Yakubu Zakari (42 – M) – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP)

16. Aliyu Ibrahim (51 – M) – African Peoples Alliance (APA) V.P – Adeleke Aderemi (58 – M) – African Peoples Alliance (APA)

17. Muhammadu Buhari (76 – M) – All Progressives Congress (APC) V.P – Yemi Osinbajo (61 – M) – All Progressives Congress (APC)

18. Shittu Mohammed (51 – M) – Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA)

VP – Olayemi Mahmud (53 – F) – Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA)

19. John Gbor (70 – M) – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) V.P – Gerald Chukwueke (61 – M) – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

20. Mamman Yusuf (46 – M) – Allied Peoples Movement (APM) V.P – Duru Nwabueze (43 – M) – Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

21. Obinna Ikeagwuonu (38 – M) – Action Peoples Party (APP) V.P – Omotosho Emmanuel (39 – M) – Action Peoples Party (APP)

22. John Dara (63 – M) – Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD) V.P – Abubakar Salisu (60 – M) – Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD)

23. Angela Johnson (59 – F) – Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) V.P – Zayyanu Abubakar (40 – M) – Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN)

24. David Ize-Iyamu (52 – M) – Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP) V.P – Kofar Umar (39 – F) – Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP)

25. Geff Ojinika Chizee (57 – M) – Coalition for Change (C4C) V.P – Yakubu Usman – Coalition for Change (C4C)

26. Lewis Abah (48 – M) – Change Advocacy Party (CAP) V.P – Michael Okojie (43 – M) – Change Advocacy Party (CAP)

27. Emmanuel Etim (38 – M) – Change Nigeria Party (CNP) V.P – Adeola Zainab (39 – F) – Change Nigeria Party (CNP)

28. Frank Ukonga (58 – M) – Democratic Alternative (DA) V.P – Musa Saidu (37 – M) – Democratic Alternative (DA)

29. Awosola Olusola (58 – M) – Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC)

VP – Seiyefa Fetepigi (46 – F) – Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC)

30. Felix Osakwe (54 – M) – Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) V.P – Mohammed Ali (42 – M) – Democratic Peoples Party (DPP)

31. John Onwubuya (47 – M) – Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) V.P – Ahmad Muhammad (64 – M) – Freedom and Justice Party (FJP)

32. Chris Okotie (60 – M) – FRESH party V.P – Binutu Adefela (57 – M) – FRESH

33. Davidson Akhimien (53 – M) – Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) V.P – Ibrahim Hamman (56 – M) – Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN)

34. Samuel Eke (48 – M) – Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) V.P – Hadiza Musa (42 – F) – Green Party of Nigeria (GPN)

35. Albert Owuru (56 – M) – Hope Democratic Party (HDP) V.P – Yahaya Shaba (42 – M) – Hope Democratic Party (HDP)

36. Nnamdi Madu (48 – M) – Independent Democrats (ID) V.P – Adamu Abubakar (41 – M) – Independent Democrats (ID)

37. Sunday Chukwu-eguzolugo (46 – M) – Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) V.P – Salihu Iman (44 – M) – Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP)

38. Adesina Fagbenro-Byron (59 – M) – Kowa Party (KP) V.P – Ummar Abbas (54 – M) – Kowa Party (KP)

39. Kriz David (44 – M) – Liberation Movement (LM) V.P – Azael Vashi (35 – F) – Liberation Movement (LM)

40. Usman Muhammed (69 – M) – Labour Party V.P – Tom Akpan (42 – M) – Labour Party (LP)

41. Olufunmilayo Adesanya-Davies (56 – F) – Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) V.P – Anthony Ibeneme (43 – M) – Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA)

42. Isah Bashayi (43 – M) – Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN) V.P – Oluwatoyin Adepoju (35 – F) – Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN)

43. Hamisu Santuraki (44 – M) – Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) V.P – Chinwe Ufondu (45 – F) – Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN)

44. Rabia Hassan (66 – F) – National Action Council (NAC) V.P Chineme Uhuegbu (44 – M) – National Action Council (NAC)

45. Babatunde Ademola (37 – M) – Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP) V.P – Aisha Tataji (51 – F) – Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP)

46. Yunusa Salisu (48 – M) – National Conscience Party (NCP) V.P – Funmi James (53 – F) – National Conscience Party (NCP)

47. Johnson Edosomwan (64 – M) – Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) V.P – Nasiru Mohammed (51 – M) – Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP)

48. Robinson Akpua (39 – M) – National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) V.P – Umaru Ahamadu (49 – M) – National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP)

49. Paul Ishaka (60 – M) – Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP) V.P – Akinfelami Vincent (46 – M) – Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP)

50. Asukwo Archibong (50 – M) – Nigeria for Democracy (NFD) V.P – Ite Donald-Ekpo (41 – F) – Nigeria for Democracy (NFD)

51. Eunice Atuejide (40 – F) – National Interest Party (NIP) V.P – Muhammad Bello (39) – National Interest Party (NIP)

52. Ike Keke (39 – M) – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) V.P – Johnson Omede (30 – M) – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

53. Maimuna Maina (41 – F) – Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC) V.P – Yetunde Oluwole (44 – F) – Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC)

54. Usman Ibrahim (48 – M) – New Progressive Movement (NPM) V.P – Onwa Nwafor-Orizu (45 – M) – New Progressive Movement (NPM)

55. Moses Ajibiowu (45 – M) – National Unity Party (NUP) V.P – Michael Idoko (46 – M) – National Unity Party (NUP)

56. Felix Nicholas (37 – M) – Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) V.P Baba Ado (49 – M) – Peoples Coalition Party (PCP)

57. Atiku Abubakar (72 – M) – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) V.P – Peter Obi (57 – M) – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

58. Peter Ameh (41 – M) – Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) V.P – Kehinde Edun (52 – M) – Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA)

59. Victor Okhai (52 – M) – Providence People’s Congress (PPC) V.P Iyan Tama Hamisu (52 – M) – Providence People’s Congress (PPC)

60. Hamza Al-Mustapha (58 – M) – Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) V.P – Robert Opara (53 – M) – Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN)

61. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim (49 – M) – People’s Trust (PT) V.P – Nwankwo Agwuncha (76 – M) – People’s Trust (PT)

62. Israel Nonyerem Davidson (59 – M) – Reform and Advancement Party (RAP) V.P – Dawud Hassan (31 – M) – Reform and Advancement Party (RAP)

63. Chukwudi Osuala (59 – M) – Re-build Nigeria Party (RBNP) V.P – Muhammad Falali (56 – M) – Re-build Nigeria Party (RBNP)

64. Nseobong Nsehe (33 – M) – Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP) V.P – Mohammed Abuh (44 – M) – Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP)

65. Social Democratic Party – not filleded

66. Thomas Da-Silva (56 – M) – Save Nigeria Congress (SNC) V.P – Aisha Muhammed (54 – F) – Save Nigeria Congress (SNC)

67. Ahmed Buhari (36 – M) – Sustainable National Party (SNP) VP – Nwagu Kingsley (38 – M) – Sustainable National Party (SNP)

68. Isiaka Balogun (59 – M) – United Democratic Party (UDP) V.P – Shuaibu Muhammad (49 – M) – United Democratic Party (UDP)

69. Mark Emmanuel (46 – M) – United Patriots (UP) V.P – Okeke Moses (72 – M) – United Patriots (UP)

70. Ahmed Inwa (62 – M) – Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) V.P – Echemor Nkwocha (59 – M) – Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN)

71. Nwangwu Uchenna (69 – M) – We The People Nigeria (WTPN) V.P Olanrewaju Adebowale (58 – M) – We The People Nigeria (WTPN)

72. Ali Soyode (55 – M) – YES Electorates Solidarity (YES) V.P Balkisu Abdullahi (42 – F) – YES Electorates Solidarity (YES)

73. Kingsley Moghalu (55 – M) – Young Progressive Party (YPP) V.P – Umma Getso (37 – M) – Young Progressive Party (YPP)