Omotola gets special recognition in Los Angeles

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

A popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has received special recognition at the first ‘Blacks in Cinema’ presentation in Los Angeles.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the honour was given her by the City of Los Angeles in recognition of her notable contributions to black film.

The ‘Blacks in Cinema’ presentation held at the Los Angeles City Council Chambers on Tuesday as part of the opening of the highly-covered Pan African Film and Arts Festival which will hold in Los Angeles later in February.

Los Angeles City Council President, Herb Wesson kicked off the Black History Month by honouring the actors and filmmakers who paved the way for people all walks of life to be represented in film.

Omotola’s award is well deserved as the actress, who was recently made a voting member of the Oscars, featured in groundbreaking movies and contributed to the society in notable ways.

Sharing the certificate of recognition on Instagram, the screen diva, who turns 41 today, expressed her gratitude to the city of LA and wished herself a birthday.

She also shared pictures with Beyonce’s mum, Tina Lawson.

Since her Nollywood debut in 1995, the screen diva has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

Beyond her show business accomplishments, she is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts.

In 2013, she was honoured in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world alongside Michelle Obama, Beyonce and Kate Middleton.

In early 2013, Omotola made her U.S. television debut in VHI’s scripted series, `Hit the floor.’

In 2014, she was honoured by the Nigerian government as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, MFR for her contributions to Nigerian Entertainment Industry.

The actress recently featured in Kunle Afoloyan’s ‘The Tribunal’ and is set to feature in a new movie, ‘Shadow Parties.’

