EPL: Liverpool’s title hope dealt big blow by West Ham

Related News

Liverpool threw away their chance to restore a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night.

The Reds took the lead through Sadio Mane midway through the first half, but it was an unconvincing performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Hammers deservedly got a point given to them by Michael Antonio’s quickfire equaliser.

Antonio has scored four goals in his five Premier League games against Liverpool, more than he has managed against any other side.

Indeed, the hosts may feel that they could have come away with all three points given that Liverpool’s goal should have been ruled out for a clear offside in the buildup.

The result means that Liverpool – who have now drawn back-to-back league games – extends its advantage at the top to three points, but Manchester City will have the chance to leapfrog them on the table by beating Everton on Wednesday night.

Going into Monday’s game, West Ham were looking to win three consecutive matches in all competitions at the London Stadium for the first time in what was their 61st match at the ground. But that was not achieved.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have now won just two of six games in 2019. And the team could find themselves in second place by the time they return to action against Bournemouth on Saturday.