EPL: Liverpool’s title hope dealt big blow by West Ham

Liverpool threw away their chance to restore a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night.

The Reds took the lead through Sadio Mane midway through the first half, but it was an unconvincing performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Hammers deservedly got a point given to them by Michael Antonio’s quickfire equaliser.

Antonio has scored four goals in his five Premier League games against Liverpool, more than he has managed against any other side.

Indeed, the hosts may feel that they could have come away with all three points given that Liverpool’s goal should have been ruled out for a clear offside in the buildup.

Okowa Campaign AD

The result means that Liverpool – who have now drawn back-to-back league games – extends its advantage at the top to three points, but Manchester City will have the chance to leapfrog them on the table by beating Everton on Wednesday night.

Going into Monday’s game, West Ham were looking to win three consecutive matches in all competitions at the London Stadium for the first time in what was their 61st match at the ground. But that was not achieved.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have now won just two of six games in 2019. And the team could find themselves in second place by the time they return to action against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.