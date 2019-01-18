Naira losses marginally against dollar at I & E window

The Naira on Friday lost marginally to the dollar at the investors’ window, exchanging at N362.79.
Market turnover at the window stood at 406.07 million dollars.
At the official CBN window, the naira closed at N306.85 to the dollar.
The naira traded flat at the parallel market exchanging at N361 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N463 and N411, respectively.
Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment saw the naira closing at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N463 and N411, respectively.
