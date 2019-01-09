Oyo govt completes reconstruction of Ayefele’s Fresh FM

Related News

Four months after the demolition of Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh FM Music House, the Oyo State government has completed the reconstruction.

Mr Ayefele disclosed this on Instagram on Wednesday when he appreciated Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo State, for rebuilding his radio station.

“Thank you gov. ajimobi,” the popular musician wrote.

“The management and staff of Yinka Ayefele Limited is using this medium to thank his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi for rebuilding the music house.”

The radio station, which was said to be valued at N800 million was partly demolished for alleged violation of urban and physical planning laws of the state, in August 2018.

A part of the building was demolished, warranting an outcry that the exercise was a result of the seeming anti-Ajimobi posture of the radio station.

Social media users went ‘wild’ when the Oyo State government demolished the Music House for allegedly flouting state housing rules.

However, it was reported that his administration had served the radio station a 3-day notice to vacate the premises.

Although Ayefele denied breaking the law, the state government denied receipts of any court injunction restraining them from demolishing the house.

According to Ayefele, the structure, which also housed his radio station and music studio, represented 20 years of his hard work.

The case received wide publicity and fans of the singer pleaded for the government’s assistance in rebuilding the structure as the demolition was ‘unfair’.

The Oyo State government heeded to the calls and in November 2018, began rebuilding the Music House with the hope of completing before the end of 2018.