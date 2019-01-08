Man jailed two years for stabbing neighbour in the eye

An Ibadan Grade “A’’ Customary Court sitting at Iyaganku, on Tuesday sentenced Taiwo Ojewola to two years imprisonment for stabbing his neighbour in the eye.

The president of the court, Basirat Gbadamosi, sentenced Mr Ojewola, 23, after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault.

Mrs Gbadamosi ordered that the convict should spend the two years at Agodi Prison with hard labour.

She, however, granted him an option to pay N100, 000 as fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Kola Olaiya, told the court that the accused committed the offences with two others still at large on December 10, 2018 at Ayegun Area of Ibadan.

Mr Olaiya said the accused stabbed the complainant, Sunday David, with a sharp object on the left eye thereby causing him grievous harm.

“The accused and complainant, who are co-tenants, had a misunderstanding and some elders in the area intervened and settled them.

“But on Dec.10, the accused and his accomplices armed themselves with sharp objects and stabbed the complainant while he was returning from his shop.

“He was attacked, beaten and injured and was rushed to UCH (University College Hospital) Ibadan, for treatment where he was confirmed blind on that eye,” he said.

Mr Olaiya said the offences contravened sections 335 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

