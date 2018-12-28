I’ll address injustices meted to South East, if elected – PTP presidential candidate

Related News

The presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Trust Party (PTP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, says his candidacy is determined to enthrone trust and brotherhood in the governance of the country.

Mr Olawepo-Hashim gave made this pledge on Friday while briefing journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu.

He said the people needed an environment of trust and brotherhood to thrive.

The PTP presidential candidate said it was sad that some sections of the country felt excluded in the scheme of things, adding that his presidency would run an all-inclusive government.

Mr Olawepo-Hashim said he was in the South East to assure them that whatever grievances they nursed would be addressed by his administration.

He said the forthcoming elections would determine the future of the country, urging Nigerians to elect selfless leaders.

“The 2019 election is going to be an unusual election in the sense that it is almost a referendum on the future of Nigeria.

“It will be a decision on the peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria.

“The South East zone is very crucial, as there has been a lot of injustice and I am here to heal the wounds,” he said.

Mr Olawepo-Hashim said within six months in office, he would decentralise power by amending the exclusive and concurrent lists to ensure that states have greater roles in resource mobilisation.

He said the overbearing central government had not provided the approval, momentum and encouragement for the state resources to be developed.

Mr Olawepo-Hashim stressed the need to create equity in the federation and added that South East had been the worst hit with five states.

(NAN)