Boko Haram: Shettima convenes emergency security meeting Monday

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has summoned what was called “an emergency security meeting” to address the increasing attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in the state.

“Gov. Kashim Shettima has called for an emergency extraordinary security meeting in Maiduguri ‎to be attended by heads of security establishments, leadership of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters, traditional rulers, elders, three senators, 10 members of House of Representatives and 28 members of the State House of Assembly”, said Isa Gusau, the Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy.

He said the meeting will hold on Monday December 31; at the Government House, Maiduguri, the state capital.

“Other participants were selected local council chairmen and commissioners from the areas affected by recent attacks; leadership of the University of Maiduguri and selected tertiary institutions, Chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), National Council of Women Societies and Nigerian Legion.”

Mr Gusau said Mr Shettima wants the meeting as part of multi-dimensional response to the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in parts of the state.

In recent times, Boko Haram terrorists attacked some of Nigeria’s military formations in the state and neighbouring Yobe and had at times staged deadly ambush against Nigeria’s soldiers.

The latest was the attack on Wednesday against the 7 Brigade of the Multinational Joint Task Force based in the fishing town of Baga, north of the state.

Mr Gusau said Monday’s meeting would deliberate and review the recent attacks and come up with sound suggestions and resolutions, to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the governor has adopted proactive measures ‎to support the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents and address humanitarian needs of people affected by the recent conflict.

Mr Gusau added that the governor sympathises with the victims displaced by the conflict.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to complement the Federal Government’s efforts to end insurgency, restore peace and assuage the sufferings of displaced persons.

(NAN)