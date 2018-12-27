Badeh: Why we didn’t parade suspects – Police

Related News

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday postponed the presentation of suspected killers of late former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, to the media in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the force had on Wednesday said it had arrested alleged killers of Mr Badeh which it planned to present to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Badeh was killed while returning from his farm along the Keffi-Abuja road on December 18.

The force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, who made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said five suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in the crime.

Mr Moshood, an acting deputy commissioner of police, said the decision to postpone the presentation of the suspects to the media was to prevent other members of the gang from escaping.

“It is of significance to note that the presentation of the two suspects and the three other gang members will not come up today so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation,” he said.