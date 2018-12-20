Khashoggi: Saudi Arabia modifies intelligence service

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the creation of three new government bodies aimed at improving the country’s intelligence operations in the wake of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Khashoggi’s murder had sparked international outrage.

Crown Prince, Mohammed Salman ordered a restructuring of the intelligence service in October after the authorities, following initial denials, acknowledged that Mr Khashoggi had been killed inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate by a team of Saudi intelligence and security agents.

Saudi officials have said, without providing proof, that the 15-member team was put together by the deputy head of the General Intelligence Presidency, Ahmed al-Asiri, whom the king fired along with royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani.

The new government departments – for strategy and development, legal affairs, and performance evaluation and internal review – are meant to ensure that intelligence operations align with national security policy, international law and human rights treaties, state news agency SPA reported.

They were created by a committee headed by Prince Salman, the kingdom’s defence minister.

He has denied accusations of ordering the hit against Mr Khashoggi, a royal insider who became a critic of the crown prince.

Western allies have called on Riyadh to hold those responsible for the murder accountable.

The Saudi public prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for five suspects, as the kingdom tries to contain its biggest political crisis for a generation.

The U.S. Senate last week blamed Prince Salman for the murder, in a rare rebuke to President Donald Trump, who has said he wants Washington to stand by the 33-year-old de facto leader, notwithstanding a CIA assessment it was likely he ordered the killing.

(Reuters/NAN)

