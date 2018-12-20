Ekiti receives N3.9 billion Paris Club refund

Related News

The Ekiti State Government on Thursday confirmed that it has received a total of N3.9 billion from the federal government as the last tranche of its Paris Club refund.

The governor, Kayode Fayemi, said the money would be used for the payment of workers’ salaries.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, said the President had directed that N3.3billion be deducted and paid as outstanding 2016- 2018 counterpart fund for Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) being owed by the state.

Mr Oyebode said Mr Fayemi had directed that the N3.9 billion Paris Club refund be applied to pay one month of outstanding arrears to state and local government workers, teachers and pensioners, in line with his promise to Ekiti workers and people.

The payment, he said, would be done with an augmentation from internal savings.

According to him, the Paris Club refund was received following President Mohammadu Buhari’s intervention in the matter, after Mr Fayemi’s last week visit to the president.

He said the governor was grateful for the president’s timely intervention, having assured workers in the state that his administration would explore all avenues to clear the five to eight months salary arrears owed workers in the state by the immediate past administration, within a reasonable period.

The first tranche of the Paris Club refund totalling N8.87 billion was received in December 2016. The state also got N4.77 billion in July 2017 and another N4.7billion in December 2017, he said.

Mr Fayemi, had while fielding questions during the monthly “Meet Your Governor” programme on television and radio last week, accused the last administration of Ayo Fayose of receiving a total N18 billion from the federal government as Paris Club refunds in three tranches between December 2016 and December 2017 in addition to bailout funds, budget support funds and excess crude support all totalling N55billion, but failed to utilise it on the payment of salaries owed workers.

However, Mr Fayose had denied the figures saying that the current governor used his position as minister in the Buhari government to frustrate the state from receiving funds due to it which would have been used to clear the backlog of salaries.