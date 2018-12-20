16 months after nomination, Senate finally confirms ICPC chairman, eight others

Related News

Over one year after the Executive nominated new heads for the anti-graft agency, ICPC, the Senate has finally confirmed the nomineees.

On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Bolaji Owasanoye (Osun, South-West), a law professor, as the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

It also confirmed eight others as members of the commission.

They members are Grace Chinda (Delta, South-South), Okolo Titus (Enugu, South-East), Obiora Igwedebia (Anambra, South-West) and Olubukola Balogun (Lagos, South-West).

Others are Justice Adams Bello (Katsina, North-West), Hannatu Muhammed (Jigawa, North-West), Abdullahi Maikano Saidu (Niger, North-Central) and Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nassarawa, North-Central).

The confirmations were made after the chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Chukwuka Utazi, presented the report of the committee (on the screening of nominees) to the senate for consideration.

Presenting the report, he stated that the nominees possess the experience, integrity and professional competence to discharge the duties of the nomination they were nominated for.

The house then resolved into the committee of the whole to consider the report – after which the nine nominees were confirmed via voice vote.

The nominees were first appointed in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Their confirmation has since stalled due to disagreements between the Senate and the Executive.

With his confirmation, Mr. Owasanoye becomes the fourth substantive chairman of the commission since it was established by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 1999.

The past chairmen were Mustapha Akanbi and Emmanuel Ayoola (both justices) and Ekpo Nta.

Others were chairpersons in acting capacity. They include Uriah Angulu, a professor; Rose Abang-Wushishi; and Abdullahi Bako, a lawyer.