Charly Boy remarries wife of 40 years

Maverick entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, on Saturday walked his longtime wife, Lady Diane, down the aisle in Abuja for a formal exchange of marital vows.

The wedding held at the chapel of the Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa Estate where he resides.

The ceremony was reportedly officiated by the outspoken Catholic clergy Bishop Matthew Kukah.

The wedding had in attendance family members and close associates of the couple.

Charly Boy, who broke the news on Instagram on Friday, said he hoped to convince his wife to ride with him in a tricycle to and from the church to underscore the low-key nature of the ceremony.

His wish did come to pass as they rode to church in a tricycle.

Charly Boy was first married to Stella at a Catholic Church in Onitsha in 1974 when he was 19. The relationship produced one child.

The 62-year-old once revealed that his first marriage failed because he was underage when his mother got him a wife.

Charly Boy, who has nine children from different mothers, insists that “Lady Diane is now the mother of all my children. We have 16 grandchildren.”

Charly Boy met Lady Dianne, an American, in 1974 in a hair salon in Boston, U.S., where he had gone to make his hair.

