Trump says chief of staff will leave at end of year

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of this year, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

He however described the former Marine Corps general as a loyal aide during his tenure.

“He’s a great guy,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for Philadelphia where he will attend the annual football game between the Army and Navy military academies.

“I appreciate his service very much,” the president added. “We will be announcing who will take John’s place. It might be on an interim basis.”

Trump, a freewheeling former businessman, brought Kelly in last year to restore order to his often chaotic White House, but clashed repeatedly with him in recent months.(Reuters/NAN)