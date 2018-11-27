British journalist found dead in Lebanon

Gavin Ford [Photo: The National]
A British radio presenter well-known in Lebanon, where he worked at a radio station, was found dead in his home in the North-East village of Beit Mery on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday.

“We suspect it is a murder, but we do not know the circumstances yet,” a police officer, who requested anonymity, said.

Gavin Ford presented a popular morning show on the Radio One FM music station in Lebanon.

Reports say the breakfast show host was murdered in his apartment and his car was stolen.

His body was found on Tuesday at his address in the town of Beit Mery, just outside Beirut.

The station posted the sad news on its Facebook page.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear Gavin Ford, a member of our team for many joyful years.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues all over the world,’’ the statement said.

According to police, the British embassy in Beirut is assisting local investigators.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as many as 49 journalists were killed around the world in the first six months of 2018, according to the International Press Institute (IPI).

(dpa/NAN)

