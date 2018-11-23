95-year-old former Nazi Camp guard charged as accessory to murder

Related News

A Former concentration camp guard Jakiw Palij, has been charged with assisting murder in more than 36,000 instances, Prosecutors in Berlin said on Friday.

Mr Palij, 95-year-old allegedly guarded the inmates of the Nazi-run Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria between the summer of 1944 and spring of 1945.

During this period at least 36,223 people were murdered there with gas, injections or shootings, according to prosecutors.

The former guard was allegedly aware of all the killing methods, with his work he “wanted to support or at least facilitate’’ these killings, the prosecutors’ statement said.

(dpa/NAN)