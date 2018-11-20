Sunny, partly cloudy skies to prevail on Wednesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and partly cloudy skies over most parts of the country with chances of scattered thunderstorms over the southern part on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted sunny conditions over the central cities throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 35 and 13 to 27 degrees celsius.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 and 12 to 20 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience partly cloudy conditions are likely during the morning hours with day and night temperatures of 31 to 35 and 20 to 25 degrees celsius.

“Later into the afternoon and evening hours, scattered thunderstorms are expected over Owerri, Portharcourt, Calabar, Yenegoa, Lagos and IJebu-ode axis while other places will be partly cloudy.

“There are prospects of sunny conditions over the north while central and southern regions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of scattered thunderstorms over some parts of the inland and coastal axis in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)