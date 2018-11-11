Manchester Derby (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola, Mourinho rivalry continues

Related News

The age long rivalry between two of football’s most-respected managers, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, will be reignited on Sunday as Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad.

This will be the 22nd meeting between Guardiola and Mourinho in all competitions – the Spaniard has won nine and lost five (D7) of the previous 21.

This is the first Manchester derby of the 2018-19 season and a whole lot is expected from the fierce rivals.

Both Manchester teams are going into this derby clash with their heads held high at least on the strength of their respective result from their last games.

Mourinho’s men produced a stunning comeback in Turin last Wednesday against Juventus in the Champions League while City on their part recorded the biggest win in the Match Day 4 games as they pummeled Shaktar Donesk 6-0.

However, while Manchester City are beating any team that comes their way black and blue, it must be said that they have won just two of their last eight matches against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L4) since winning four in a row between 2013 and 2014.

With United winning this corresponding fixture last season, we wait to see how things will play out this term.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates.

Kick off is 5:30 p.m.

Line ups

MAN CITY STARTING XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero

MAN CITY SUBS: Muric, Kompany, Gündogan, Delph, Sané, Jesus, Foden

MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Fellaini; Lingard, Rashford, Martial

MAN UTD SUBS: Romero, Darmian, Jones, Fred, Mata, Sanchez.

Kickoff at the Etihad! City get the game underway

Free kick for United…

Chance for City but opportunity slips away

Corner for Man City as the home team dictate the pace for now

GOALLLL!!!!

David Silva gets the opening goal in the 12th minute

Mourinho looking aghast as City take the lead at the Etihad

City have had a whopping 87% possession in the opening 10 minutes,

The match at Etihad Stadium has been interrupted briefly for a check on Ander Herrera, who is down injured.

Game back on

United obviously missing Paul Pogba in this game

Martial gets in a shot but it is blocked by a Manchester City defender.

Mourinho steps up to dish some information to his players

The game seems to have slowed down

Man City are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League games, their last defeat in the competition was against Man United in April.

Glorious chance for United but Martial with half-hearted shot blows it away

Defensively United have been good but in the midfield and up front they have been far from impressive

YELLOW CARD: Luke Shaw booked and City get a free kick

Chance… Sergio Aguero side netting

HT: Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United